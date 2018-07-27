‘Ultra Minion’ by Kowalczuk and Czapiewski: Episode Four

Comics / July 20, 2018

Łukasz Kowalczuk was born in northern Poland in 1983. At bedtime, his father would read him comic books, and mother didn’t mind. Łukasz dropped out of Fine Arts High School to avoid “studying with hippies.” His inspiration is ’80s and ’90s junk culture; his research is most often based on reading comics, watching B movies, and playing video games. His influences include Janusz Christa, Jack Kirby, Robert Crumb, and hundreds of others from every era and part of the world. With more than 20 titles published on his own and in cooperation with various publishers, he is one of the most active comics creators in Poland.

Maciej Czapiewski is a Polish comics artist. He debuted in 2012 with Kwiatuszku, and he has published work in the Polish zines Biceps, Deus Ex Machina, and Kolektyw. Czapiewski collaborated with Łukasz Kowalczuk on Ultra Minion, which was published in 2016 by Profanum magazine. For more information about his current projects, check out Maciej’s not-so-often-updated fan page.